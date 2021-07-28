Today, Quiet Like A Thief, Boston/Long Island pop-punk quintet, releases their new music video for “Travel In Time”, which is the lead single from the band’s debut EP, Through The Looking Glass.

Quiet Like A Thief burst onto the scene with the release of December’s “LAK” (YouTube), a heart-wrenching tribute to lead vocalist Alex Kouvaris’ father Lou, guitarist of legendary New York metal band Riot, who passed away from COVID-19, last year. Through The Looking Glass is an impressive debut, a nostalgic yet strikingly modern delivery of emotive pop-punk. Big hooks, heart-on-sleeve lyricism, cascading and beautifully presented melodic rock production, with Four Year Strong’s Alan Day lending his expertise behind the controls.

“Our official music video for “Travel in Time” is a blast from the past, taking viewers on a nostalgic ride back to much happier and simpler times. We believe it compliments our featured song nicely, showcasing strong vibes from the 80s and early 90s like sitcoms such as Saved By The Bell and Happy Days, ice cream parlors and burger joints, and of course, the iconic 76’ Camaro which makes its debut throughout the entire video. Our director/editor Tom Flynn combines a modern day performance with decades of the 80s and early 90s perfectly, bringing us back to childhood and teen years through the lens of a VHS camcorder. We can’t help but feel like it’s a Saturday morning, watching music video reruns on MTV, Fuse and VH1 with a bowl of Cap N’ Crunch.” – Alex Kouvaris

Track listing:

1. Quantum

2. Travel In Time

3. Weird But True

4. Scatterbrain

5. Downward Spiral

