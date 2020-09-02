Substream has been spreading the word on the talents of Maggie Schneider for years now, and if you’ve been paying attention, you’re undoubtedly happy with that choice. If you haven’t been paying attention yet, then we’ve got the perfect opportunity for you as Schneider has embarked on a new project: glimmers.

The members of glimmers all met separately through mutual friends and originally formed as the backing band of Schneider, but things grew pretty quickly to be more than that. In early-2020, in fact, they decided to put a fresh stamp on their collective and turn glimmers into what we know it to be today.

Their first releases, “Don’t Tell Me” and “Mixed Signals” are previously released songs that have found new life due to the remastering of Mike Kalajian at Rogue Planet Mastering. Intertwining the melodic sounds of Mayday Parade and All Time Low with the crafty songwriting that of Julia Michaels, glimmers is the next pop-rock band that needs to be on your radar.

Today, Substream is more than excited to be teaming up with glimmers to exclusively debut the music video for their single, “Mixed Signals.”

“I wrote this song last summer on my bedroom floor, about a relationship full of mixed signals. It’s safe to say that we’ve all been frustrated with a relationship that blows hot and cold; the person you like won’t text you back for weeks but then shows up at your door with some crazy romantic gesture,” explains Schneider. “I think there are even more mixed signals that arise with online dating and the ways that people connect with each other today. You can’t truly get to know somebody who says they love you one day and then doesn’t talk to you the next. This song is about the frustrations of dating today – We all deserve better, and we need to treat each other better. Just be kind and honest to one another. I love this song because we experimented with a ton of synthesizers and fun pop elements that I’m definitely not used to playing with, but they allowed me to step out of my comfort zone and create my own sound influenced by both rock and indie pop music. With the music video, we wanted to show the many different types of mixed signals across a variety of relationships. We also wanted to make sure we were inclusive, and we hope this is a song and video people can relate to!”

Watch the music video for yourself below.