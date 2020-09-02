Touche Amore release new single, “I’ll Be Your Host”

Back in July, Touche Amore announced that they will be releasing their new album, Lament, on October 9th via Epitaph Records and released the first single, “Limelight.”

Today, Touche Amore have released another single called “I’ll Be Your Host,” giving fans another taste of what to expect with Lament. The track explores the complexities and mounting uneasiness that comes from people looking to vocalist Jeremy Bolm to find catharsis in their own loss while he is still processing and dealing with his grief. “’I’ll Be Your Host’ is a song about the overwhelming nervousness I get when someone approaches me and talks to me about their dead loved ones,” explains Bolm. “I feel horrible because I 100% understand why they’re sharing it with me. It’s hard having to stomach tragic story after tragic story while sometimes being asked advice when I absolutely don’t have the answers.”

Listen to the new single, “I’ll Be Your Host” below.

Artwork:

Track-listing: