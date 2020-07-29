Touche Amore announce new album + release “Limelight”

Los Angeles’ post-hardcore act Touche Amore have just revealed their plans to release their fifth studio album, Lament, on October 9th via Epitaph Records.

The record will be the band’s first since their critically acclaimed Stage Four, which was released back in 2016. Where Stage Four found Touche Amore vocalist Jeremy Bolm mourning and paying tribute to his late mother, Lament reveals what life has been like since. The record tackles themes of love, politics, empathy, and fragility, all while pushing forward with a sense of hope.

Late in 2019, Touche Amore gifted fans a glimpse of what was to come when they released “Deflector,” their first song done with producer Ross Robinson (Slipknot, Korn, At the Drive-In). Today, the band is excited to give fans another taste of Lament, with the release of their new song, “Limelight.”

“Limelight” features Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra, a complementary piece to an incredibly raw track that explores a space in love rarely treaded. The band explain, “When you’re connected to someone long enough, and you’ve both suffered losses and been there for one another, there’s an understanding and a beauty to the quiet moments. There’s a great line in ‘Pulp Fiction’ when Uma Thurman boasts knowing when you’ve found someone really special, when you can just ‘shut the fuck up for a minute, and comfortably share silence’. I imagined that you’d be shamed for casually omitting that a day or two may go by without realizing you haven’t kissed your partner, but at no point did things feel bad. You’re just in it and it feels like home.”

Listen to the new song for yourself below, and pre-order Lament here.

Artwork:

Track-listing: