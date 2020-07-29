PREMIERE: Love Again returns with a new single+music video

The San Antonio emo band, Love Again, is back with a brand new single/music video for the song “The Best I Could.”

The song will hit streaming services on Friday but can be listened to here beforehand. (And in the meantime, you can check out their first single, 86!)

They have been recently noted as “your new favorite band” according to Washed Up Emo. The band has a unique, but driven sound, comparable to Taking Back Sunday, Hot Rod Circut, and Armor For Sleep.

The band recently signed to WireTap records and has an EP which is set to be released later this year.