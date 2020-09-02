Issues’ members part ways with vocalist Tyler Carter after sexual misconduct allegations arise

Late last night, Issues released a statement via social media regarding the sexual misconduct and grooming allegations that arose on the internet against vocalist Tyler Carter.

In the statement, the other members of the band — guitarist Adrian “AJ” Rebollo, vocalist/bassist Skyler Acord, and drummer Josh Manuel — shared in the short message that they will be no longer working with Carter. At this time of publishing, it is not entirely clear if they are leaving Issues or if they have kicked out Carter from the band.

Read their statement below.

“Recently we have become aware of allegations against Tyler Carter, of grooming and sexual misconduct. We, Josh, Sky and AJ, will no longer be working with Tyler. We believe survivors.”