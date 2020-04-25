Asher Angel is making sure you know his name. He’s been pursuing an acting career for many years, getting his first breakthrough in the Disney Channel T.V. series Andi Mack and landing a leading role in 2019’s Shazam.

Starting last year, Angel began living out another dream: as a musician. His debut single, “One Thought Away” featured Wiz Khalifa and quickly became a hit with fans. It was a top trending song on Tik Tok, #10 on the Spotify U.S. Viral Chart, and the music video was the #1 trending music video on Youtube for three days.

Earlier in 2020, Angel released another single, “Chills,” which was produced by GRAMMYÒ nominated rock/soul duo Nicky Davey (Lion King’s “The Gift” performed by Beyoncé) and co-written by Tatu (PnB Rock). “Chills” has since accumulated more than 8 million streams across all streaming platforms, and was a hint of thing to come for the artist.

Most recently, earlier this month Angel released another incredibly catchy and addicting single, “All Day.” The track was written by Arizona Zervas, who had his own stellar year in 2019 with his Billboard charting single “Roxanne.” At the time of release, Angel said “I am so excited to release ‘All Day’ – especially considering what is happening around the country right now. I hope that ‘All Day’ provides the same rush of joy and fun that it gives to me. A distraction from life’s current events. And the chance to collaborate with Arizona is just sublime.”

Now, Substream is excited to team up with Angel to share the lyric video to the single, providing just another way to hear the stellar single if you haven’t already.

“I hope All Day is one of those songs that give you that summer time good time vibe,” Angel tells Substream via email. “Now more than ever we should be looking to things that bring us closer together. I hope All Day is one of those things.”