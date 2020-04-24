Bad Suns release new single, “I’m Not Having Any Fun”

Bad Suns have just released a brand new single, “I’m Not Having Any Fun.”

Its the first music the band has released since 2019’s Mystic Truth, of which the track is a b-side from.

“’I’m Not Having Any Fun’ came to life in the spring of 2018, during one of our afternoon jam sessions in the living room of the house we all lived in together while writing the Mystic Truth album,” explains Bad Suns vocalist Christo Bowman on the single. “I wanted to inject humor into the lyrics, as the song weaves through the story of a relationship gone awry in the internet age. We ultimately decided to hang onto this one for later, as it didn’t quite match the tone of the rest of the album, and I’m glad we did because now feels like the right time for it to have its day in the sun, even if that sunlight’s just coming through the window.”

Listen to the single below.