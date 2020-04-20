Matroda Is Ready To Go “D.A.N.C.I.N.G.” On New Single

Today, Matroda’s songs are filled with avant-garde energy, built to move large festival crowds as underground spaces. “D.A.N.C.I.N.G.” is the perfect starting point for any newfound fan. The man spoken highly of by Dance’s biggest stars like Diplo, Tiesto, Dj Snake, Tchami, Don Diablo, Alison Wonderland and Martin Garrix. The song is designed to skyrocket to the top of the airwaves.

A feet mover, the new song is groovy, pure and energetic. Matroda allows his imagination to soar as he attracts dance enthusiasts to the dancefloor. Blend old school with the new trends exhibits the star’s knowledgable dance chemistry.

Creative, multifaceted, brilliant, Matroda style is inspired by a diverse group of music legends like Led Zeppelin, Frank Sinatra, and The Beatles. Matroda entered the scene with buzzing originals and incredible remixes by SNBRN, Chris Lake, Diplo, Calvin Harris, and Major Lazer. At his height, Matroda’s music reached the #2 spot on Beatport’s main chart upon its entrance and #1 on its house charts, it was a no-brainer that the rework polled in at #5 on SiriusXM’s 2015 songs of the year.

Stream “D.A.N.C.I.N.G.” now.