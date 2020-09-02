iDKHOW release 70’s inspired music video for “Leave Me Alone”

Just last month, I DON’T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME (iDKHOW) announced their new album, Razzmatazz, and released the first single, “Leave Me Alone.” Consisting of Dallon Weekes and Ryan Seaman, the duo will be releasing Razzmatazz on October 16th via Fearless Records.

Today, iDKHOW have released the music video for “Leave Me alone.” The video was directed by Raul Gonzo and shot in Los Angeles in August 2020, starring both Weekes and Seaman. It incorporates the strict CDC guidelines of the ongoing pandemic world into a Kubrickian cool creative complete with seventies sci-fi paranoia.

“Making a video in the middle of a pandemic was a challenge,” explains Weekes. “We decided to incorporate a lot of things from the state of the world as it is now. Social distancing, sterile isolation, etc. it all seemed to fit with the song’s themes of wanting to quarantine yourself from toxic people and situations.”

“Leave Me Alone” has already racked over 1 million streams on Spotify in less than a month, and is currently climbing the charts on radio, and was the Most Added record at alternative radio for three consecutive weeks.

Fans can currently pre-order Razzmatazz here.

Razzmatazz is the next chapter in iDKHOW’s unfurling curated storyline, in the multi-faceted world Dallon has constructed, iDKHOW was initially believed to have been a band from 30 plus years ago that never got their big break. But in 2017, an anonymous source began to release recovered video footage of iDKHOW. The videos that span the years 1964 to 1983 have been released out of sequence and display a mysterious genesis that has yet to be understood.