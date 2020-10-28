Teenage Wrist announce ‘Earth Is a Black Hole’ + release title-track

Today, Los Angeles’ Teenage Wrist announced that they will be releasing their new album, Earth Is a Back Hole, on February 12th, 2021 via Epitaph Records.

The album was produced by Colin Brittain (A Day to Remember, Basement) and follows Teenage Wrist’s 2018 debut album, Chrome Neon Jesus. For the album, Teenage Wrist — consisting of guitarist/vocalist Marshall Gallagher and drummer Anthony Salazar — one through a lineup change and now sees Gallagher taking over as frontman as well.

This lineup change lead to artistic liberation, paired with two years of touring, and has aided the band in their sonic evolution. Earth Is a Black Hole incorporates elements of modern rock into their shoe gaze style, while also bringing in synths, drum samples, and electronica to push themselves forward musically.

At the core of Earth Is a Black Hole, lies the dichotomy between hope and hopelessness. It focuses more on the potential that we will have to transform our past into something more positive. This is paralleled in collage-style artwork designed by Colin Crane, which serves as a stunning visual representation of that aforementioned central theme.

“Everything will eventually disappear into nothing and that can make you feel small and insignificant. But that same fact should be motivation to tell the people who are important to you that you love them and savor these beautiful moments in your life because they’re never coming back,” Gallagher explains. “All we have is this moment and that’s the most important thing: To be present and be positive and transcend the black hole bullshit because it’s all going to end one day.”

Additionally, Teenage Wrist have released a new song today, the guitar-driven title-track “Earth Is a Black Hole.” The single features distorted guitars and dreamy vocals, following the previously released “Silverspoon.”

Listen to the new single below.

Artwork:

Track-Listing: