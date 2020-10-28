Morning In May release “Orpheus in Retrospect” feat. Craig Mabbitt

Cleveland, Ohio’s Morning In May is looking to be on the frontlines of reinventing mid-2000’s emo. They’ve made a name for themselves with their emotive and descriptive lyrics that bring their songs to life cinematically, which the band follows up with during their live performances

So far throughout their career, Morning In May have built their following through fan-engagement and constant touring, notably making an appearance on Warped Tour in 2018. Through their execution, they have set themselves up via social media to be able to stay in touch with their fans despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, Morning In May released a music video for “Everybody’s Innocent Here, Don’t You Know That?,” which serves as the lead single off of their EP, Somewhere In Slumber. The song’s title refers to the movie, The Shawshank Redemption, and as big fans of the movie, the band shot their video at The Ohio State Reformatory, where the film had been made.

Although they haven’t been able to tour in support of the EP since it dropped on February 21st, Morning In May have found ways to maintain their creative spirit to keep things fun for them and their fans. They’ve previously released their cover of Halsey’s “Without Me,” which currently has nearly 20,000 streams on Spotify.

Currently consisting of vocalist Jake Bartolic, guitarist Mike Dulay, and bassist Zack Orr, the band have just released a new song called “Orpheus In Retrospect,” which features Escape the Fate’s Craig Mabbit.

“Some things you do in this business really show your progression as an artist. Somethings happen that make you reflect on how far you’ve come and working with Craig is definitely one of those times and we are really excited to have him feature on our new single,” Bartolic says.

Listen to the new song for yourself below..