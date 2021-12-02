To close out a huge 2021 that includes newfound popularity and major label record deal, Houston’s Cam Wallace — who is signed to Motown Records — gets ready for a high-profile 2022 with the release of his new song “That’s Ok.”

Produced by talented producer Sean Notty, “That’s Ok” delivers a signature 90’s style dirty south trunk-rattling bounce with verses filled with southern references about candy paint cars and big booty boppers. Known for his crafty wordplay, on the new single, Wallace tones down the complicated lyricism for fun-loving banter like, “What’s the play, set a date, I’m in route to get the cake.” and “I got plenty options, there they go, Saweetie icy fall like snow.”

On the making of “That’s Ok,” Wallace states: “Every now and then we have to remind ourselves of the hard work we put in. Work hard, play even harder and that’s ok!”

Effortlessly, Wallace builds anticipation for his forthcoming major-label debut, expected in 2022, which follows his 2021 re-released EP, 6Rings. Wallace is best known for new hits “Retail” featuring Wiz Khalifa and the latest track, “Energy!.” Before the full-length debut, learn more about Cam Wallace daily via social media.

Stream “That’s Ok” now via Motown/UMG.