311 celebrates 30th year of being a band with summer tour w/ Incubus

2020 marks the 30-year anniversary of rock band 311.

The band formed in 1990 in the city of Omaha, Nebraska and still consists of all original members which include drummer Chad Sexton, singer/guitarist Nick Hexum, singer SA Martinez, guitarist Tim Mahoney, and bassist P-Nut. 311 has become one of the longest-running original lineups in rock music alongside U2 and Radiohead.

The band has played over 2,000 shows across 27 countries and hasn’t shown signs of slowing down. They mix rap, rock, reggae, and funk into their own unique sound. 311 has developed a reputation as one of the most exciting and dynamic live bands in the United States.

To celebrate 30 years together, they announced their 50 Dates in 50 States tour, which kicks off on February 20th and 21st as 311 laissez le bon temps rouler at one of the world’s biggest parties – Mardis Gras, where their performance will be filmed by Direct TV for a future air date in 2020.

This tour also includes will include a record-setting, sold-out run of 3 nights of their biennial 311 DAY fan celebration event in Las Vegas, Nevada. There the band will play 90 different songs over a 3-night run that will also be available by Live Webcast via Live311.com / Nugs.tv.

In addition to the 311-weekend takeover, activities will be carried over to Sirius XM Radio’s Lithium channel as part of 311’s Channel Takeover. More than 15,000 fans come from all over to attend 311 Day and hometown fans of the band look forward to a special summer tribute concert in their hometown of Omaha on July 30th to recognize their 30th Anniversary milestone.

The centerpiece of the 50 Dates in 50 States features Incubus, 311, and Badflower. The 36 show run will hit Live Nation’s biggest Amphitheaters. Their Summer Tour for 2020 will mark 21 consecutive summers for 311 to tour the US. A fitting reunion for their 30th anniversary and Summer 2020, the tour will mark the first time 311 and Incubus have toured together in the U.S. since 1997 when 311 took Incubus out on their very first national summer tour.

Summer Tour VIP Packages will include meet & greets and on-stage viewing of the entire 311 show using MixHalo technology for fans to enjoy the soundboard mix via headphones while watching from a special side-stage riser.

Through the course of their history, 311 has released thirteen studio albums, two greatest hits albums, two live albums, three DVD’s and a boxed-set – and have sold over 9 million copies in the U.S.

Tour dates can be found below:

SPRING 2020

2/20 NEW ORLEANS, LA

2/21 NEW ORLEANS,LA

2/22 LAKE CHARLES, LA

3/5 PORTLAND, OR

3/6 BOISE, ID

3/7 RENO, NV

3/11 LAS VEGAS, NV

3/12 LAS VEGAS, NV

3/13 LAS VEGAS, NV

4/25 PANAMA CITY, FL

6/6 ANCHORAGE, AK