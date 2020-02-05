MIDNIGHT CVLT Invites You To The New Edgy Heavy Bass EP, ‘Join Us’

Last year, Valerie Lighthart dropped a breakout hit, “Mean To Me,” featuring a refreshing remix from new dance star MIDNIGHT CVLT. Ready to capitalize on the new look, the fast-rising act delivers a formal introduction project, properly-titled, Join Us.

Taking those intrigued into their world, Join Us is a four-track collection that presents a powerful, edgy, creative balance for several genres of music that offers a complete 360 view on the new sensations arsenal. The album dapples in Reggae, Dance, House, Hip Hop, Pop, and many more. The project’s noteworthy mentions are “Pray” and “Obsessed”.

The project features a diverse mixture of guests ranging from fellow new stars to iconic international stars like Dancehall’s Beenie Man (“Suga Cane”). On the project, MIDNIGHT CVLT presents the description of their apocalyptic/dystopian cyberpunk influence giving the perfect edge to what is a well-arranged collection of bass-heavy sounds like.

Take a listen to the new EP below.