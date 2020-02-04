Coheed and Cambria announce ‘Neverender NWFT’ tour dates

Modern progressive rock band Coheed and Cambria will return to the road for the 40-plus date Neverender NWFT Tour later this year. The band will perform their 2007 fourth studio album, Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume II: No World For Tomorrow, in its entirety as well as other essential material from the band’s catalogue.

The first leg of the tour will kick off in Austin, Texas on May 5th at ACL Live at the Moody Theater and conclude in Law Vegas, Nevada on May 21st at Brooklyn Bowl. The second leg will pick back up on August 30th at The Royal Oak Theater in Royal Oak, MI. Instrumental Powerhouse Chon will join the tour as the opener for most dates. A full list of tour dates can be found below. For tickets and more information, visit www.coheedandcambria.com .

COHEED AND CAMBRIA NEVERENDER NWFT Tour

ALL DATES WITH CHON

May 05 2020 – ACL Live at the Moody Theater – Austin, TX

May 06 2020 – The Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX

May 08 2020 – Revention Music Center – Houston, TX

May 09 2020 – Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX

May 10 2020 – Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK

May 12 2020 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

May 13 2020 – Riverside Municipal Auditorium – Riverside, CA

May 15 2020 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

May 16 2020 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

May 17 2020 – Redding Civic Auditorium – Redding, CA

May 19 2020 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

May 20 2020 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

May 21 2020 – The Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC, Canada

May 23 2020 – The Palace Theatre – Calgary, AB, Canada

May 24 2020 – Knitting Factory Concert House – Spokane, WA

May 25 2020 – The Wilma – Missoula, MT

May 27 2020 – Knitting Factory Concert House – Boise, ID

May 28 2020 – The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT

May 29 2020 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

MAY 31 2020 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV

Aug 30 2020 – Royal Oak Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

Sep 01 2020 – The Pageant – Saint Louis, MO

Sep 02 2020 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

Sep 04 2020 – Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, IA

Sep 05 2020 – Palace Theatre – Saint Paul, MN

Sep 06 2020 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

Sep 08 2020 – Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH

Sep 09 2020 – Sweetwater Performance Pavilion – Fort Wayne, IN

Sep 15 2020 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

Sep 16 2020 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY

Sep 19 2020 – The Palladium Outdoors – Worcester, MA*

Sep 20 2020 – The Metropolitan Opera House – Philadelphia, PA

Sep 22 2020 – The Norva – Norfolk, VA

Sep 23 2020 – The Orange Peel – Outdoor Stage – Asheville, NC

Sep 25 2020 – Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA

Sep 26 2020 – The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans – New Orleans, LA

Sep 27 2020 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

Sep 29 2020 – Florida Theatre – Jacksonville, FL

Sep 30 2020 – Hard Rock Live Orlando – Orlando, FL

Oct 02 2020 – The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Center – Miami Beach, FL

Oct 03 2020 – Jannus Live – Saint Petersburg, FL