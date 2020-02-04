Neverkept sign to Epitaph, release new single

The Philidephia-based pop-rock band, Neverkept, has signed with Epitaph Records. “Incredibly grateful to say we’re a part of the Epitaph family,” says the band. “To find a home within a team that truly supports all of our visions has become a dream turned reality. Excited for this beginning.”

The band is formed of longtime friends, Dorian Cooke (vocals), Jay Miller (guitar), Aaron Mong (guitar), Neale DiMento (bass), and Pete Adams (drums.) They started this band with intentions of doing something new and different from other musical projects. Their goal was to dig deeper into more mature lyrical themes and complex musical structures. The band is going out of their way to bring topics to the music scene that are difficult to talk about such as mental health, and other fraught social topics, while always keeping their eyes trained on hope.

Along with their signing to Epitaph, the band released a new single, “Complicated,” which captures the frustrations of a relationship being close to working out, but never quite does.

The band will be joining Sleep On It, Between You and Me, and Bearings on the Pride and Disastour which kicks off February 28 in Toronto, ON and wraps March 29 in Chicago, IL. Tickets are on sale now.

2/28 – Hard Luck Bar – Toronto, ON

2/29 – The Symposium – Lakewood, OH

3/3 – Pike Room – Detroit, MI

3/4 – Thunderbird – Pittsburgh, PA

3/5 – Asbury Park Brewery – Asbury Park, NJ

3/6 – The Foundry – Philadelphia, PA

3/7 – ONCE Ballroom – Boston, MA

3/8 – Knitting Factory – New York, NY

3/10 – Soundbar – Orlando, FL

3/11 – The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

3/13 – Big Room Bar – Columbus, OH

3/14 – Hoosier Dome – Indianapolis, IN

3/16 – Marquis Theater – Denver, CO

3/19 – Holy Diver, Sacramento, CA

3/20 – 924 Gilman – Berkeley, CA

3/21 – Chain Reaction – Anaheim, CA

3/22 – Pup Rock – Phoenix, AZ

3/24 – Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX

3/25 – Deep Ellum Art Co – Dallas, TX

3/27 – Red Flag – St. Louis, MO

3/28 – Beat Kitchen – Chicago, IL – SOLD OUT

3/29 – Beat Kitchen – Chicago, IL