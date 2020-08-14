Yungblud, Denzel Curry team up for new song, “Lemonade”

Today, Youngblud has released his latest single, “Lemonade,” in which he teamed up with Denzel Curry, who lends his razor-sharp delivery to the track. “Lemonade” will be featured on the Madden NFL 21 Soundtrack, alongside 18 other never-before-heard songs.

“Lemonade” is a dark flurry of growls, guitars, slippery beats, and staccato raps built around a chorus that embodies the chaos currently infecting the world. As YUNGBLUD explains, “‘Lemonade’ is about the immense pressure society and circumstance is placing on my brain right now. It’s about wanting to explode. It’s about the injustice my generation is fighting against every day. We know where we stand, we know what we want, and we are going to get it. Recruiting Curry was a no-brainer, he adds: “Denzel was the perfect fit because he is a true activist. His lyrics inspire me daily and we’re fighting for the same things: equality and inclusion across the fuckin planet. The song came out so quickly and easily and I can’t wait to split up the pit once the pandemic is over.”

“Lemonade” arrives in the wake of YUNGBLUD’s previous single “Strawberry Lipstick,”a thrilling peek into his much-anticipated sophomore album, due out later this year. The prolific multihyphenate artist is also preparing to release his new graphic novel, The Twisted Tales of the Ritalin Club Volume 2: Weird Times at Quarry Banks University, a follow-up to his 2019 print debut, which simultaneously displayed the 22-year-old’s dark sense of humor, mental health allyship, and unwavering determination to embrace his wildest proclivities.