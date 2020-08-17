Grammy-Nominated Lyrica Anderson Presents ‘Bad Hair Day’ Album

After previewing the tracklist earlier this week. Accomplished Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Lyrica Anderson unveils the anticipated new album, titled, Bad Hair Day. A 12-track collection that takes fans into the emotional rollercoaster her life has endured being thrust into the public eye while navigating the ups and downs of her personal life. She explains:

“This album is extremely personal to me for a handful of reasons,” Anderson expresses to fans. “For one, it signifies the first time I took full control over my sound as well as my story. This time around I’m willing to share my truth and vulnerability with THE WORLD!!! ‘Bad Hair Day’ is an idiom that things aren’t always perfect in life, especially in relationships. Life is just like hair; you have good hair days and bad ones.”

Bad Hair Day is Lyrica’s fifth studio project. And with a relatable concept, the new album is the perfect starting point for any newfound fan of the fast-rising star. The new album includes production by multi-platinum producers Ayo N Keyz.

Bad Hair Day out now on all platforms via Riveting Music.