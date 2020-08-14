LANY to release ‘mama’s boy’ on 10/2, drop new single, “you!”

After much anticipation, LANY have finally announced that they will be releasing their new album, mama’s boy, on October 2nd via Interscope Records. The record can currently be pre-ordered here.

LANY have been teasing the release for some time now, with previously released singles like “good guys” and “if this is the last time” preparing fans for what’s to come. Today, the band have unveiled another single from mama’s boy in the form of album opener, “you!’

For LANY, mama’s boy is their first full-length album since 2018’s breakthrough, the heartbreaking Malibu Nights and 2019’s “Mean It” with Lauv — and it represents quite a different version of the band.

“There was only one person in the world I cared about hearing ‘Malibu Nights’,” says LANY vocalist Paul Klein. “Now, there’s not one person in the world I don’t want to hear ‘mama’s boy’.”

After finishing the last leg of their world tour behind Malibu Nights, Klein — the band’s primary songwriter, lyricist and producer who was born and raised in Oklahoma before moving with the band to L.A. — decamped to a studio in the country outside Nashville where he began working on an outline for mama’s boy. Working alongside bandmates Jake Goss and Les Priest, they polished demos and hosted a slew of songwriters like Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay, Shane McAnally, best known for his Grammy-winning contributions to Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour; and songwriting power couple Sasha Sloan and King Henry.

Others, including Adele cowriter Dan Wilson, also contributed to the album when the sessions returned to L.A., where mama’s boy was completed.

Over those two weeks in Nashville, Klein began to put into words and music the cognitive dissonance between the L.A. persona he’d adopted over the band’s rise and his Great Plains heritage. “Someone asked me where I was from and somewhere, out of my spirit, I just said ‘Man, I’m from Oklahoma!’ It was a weird sense of pride, to be from the middle of nowhere,” he says of the realization that he needed to look to the country’s heartland for this album’s inspiration. Thematically mama’s boy is a sweeping tribute to home, heritage and Americana filled with songs that highlight what’s “symbolic of being an American kid” today.

Artwork:

Track-listing: