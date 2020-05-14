LANY release new song and music video, “good guys”

Today, LANY has released a brand new song called “good guys,” as well as it’s accompanying music video. The trac serves as the first single released from LANY’s upcoming album, Mama’s Boy, which is due out later this year via Interscope Records.

Aside from a one-off single with Julia Michaels in “Okay” and guest feature with LAUV on “Mean It,” “good guys” is the first taste of LANY music since their 2018 release, Malibu Nights.

“As soon as you say ‘I love spending time with you’ to someone, they figure something out and they’re not interested anymore,” says LANY frontman Paul Kleinof the song’s meaning. “It’s like a challenge. You accomplish the task of getting someone to like you and they move on.”

Mama’s Boy is an intentional return to roots for LANY. After finishing the last leg of their world tour behind Malibu Nights, Paul —who was born and raised in Oklahoma before moving with the band to L.A. — decamped to a studio in the country outside Nashville.

It’s at that studio where he lived and recorded for two weeks, joined by bandmate Jake Goss and Les Priest, and hosted a handful of songwriting collaborators including Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay, Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves), Sasha Sloan, King Henry. Others, including Dan Wilson (Adele), assisted with writing when LANY returned to L.A. to complete Mama’s Boy.

Listen to “good guys” below, and be on the lookout for more news regarded Mama’s Boy soon.

