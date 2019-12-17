Lauv shares music video for LANY collaboration, “Mean It”

Lauv has teamed back up with LANY for the music video of their new song “Mean It.” The video follows Lauv and LANY as they embark on a treasure hunt journey across desert the find something real. Directed by Phillip Lopez, the tie-dye tinged visuals embody the message of the song while the vibrant color palette adds a captivating layer to the duo’s adventure.

Lauv’s current single “fuck, i’m lonely” with Anne-Marie currently has over 200 million streams and the pair recently performed the track on Late Night with Seth Meyers. His debut album ~how i’m feeling~ is slated for release on March 6th, 2020 and boasts a track-list of an impressive 21 songs.

Watch the music video for “Mean It” below: