White Reaper announce 2020 headlining tour

Rising rock band White Reaper have announced their plan for a run of headlining our dates to kick off 2020.
The coast-to-cast trek will feature support coming from The Aquadolls and Young Guv on select dates. White Reaper will kick off the tour on February 20th at Omaha, Nebraska and will stop through Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and more, before wrapping up on March 28th in Lexington, Kentucky with a special hometown show. Pre-sale tickets will be available tomorrow, December 18th at 10am local time, with remaining tickets going on-sale this Friday, December 20th at 10am local time.
Not only that, but 2020 will be a huge. year for White Reaper as they have previously announced dates supporting Jimmy Eat World and Pearl Jam. All tickets can be purchased here.
Tour Dates:
Dec 19 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
Dec 20 – Indianapolis, IN – The Hi-Fi
Dec 21 – Chicago, IL – The Metro
Feb 14 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
Feb 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
Feb 16 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
Feb 17 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
Feb 20 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown
Feb 22 – TBA – TBA
Feb 23 – Tulsa, OK – Vanguard
Feb 26 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace
Feb 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Bunkhouse Saloon
Mar 1 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Slo Brew
Mar 3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Soho
Mar 6 – San Diego, CA – Casbah
Mar 7 – Pomona, CA – Glasshouse
Mar 8 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour
Mar 10 – Tempe, AZ – Tempe Marketplace
Mar 12 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
Mar 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street
Mar 17 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
Mar 18 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
Mar 20 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
Mar 21 – Asbury Park, NJ – Wonder Bar
Mar 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
Mar 27 – Newport, KY – Southgate House
Mar 28 – Lexington, KY – The Burl
Apr 24 – 26 – Panama City Beach, FL – Sand Jam*
May 1 -3 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees*
May 5 – Lansing, MI – The Loft
May 6 – Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre
May 7 – Green Bay, WI – Meyer Theatre
May 8 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District
May 10 – Fargo, ND – Sanctuary Events Center
May 11 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
May 12 – Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Center
May 14 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Arcade Kitchen
May 15 – Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar and Stage
May 16 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre
May 18 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Jul 7 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle
Jul 10 – London, England – American Express presents BST Hyde Park
Jul 13 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena
Jul 15 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena
Jul 17 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Jul 22 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome
Jul 23 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome
12/19 – 12/21: with Dehd and Wombo
2/17 – 2/14: supporting Motion City Soundtrack
2/20 – 3/08: with The Aquadolls
3/12 – 3/28: with Young Guv
5/05 – 5/18: supporting Jimmy Eat World
7/07 – 7/22: supporting Pearl Jam
* Festival Date