White Reaper announce 2020 headlining tour

Rising rock band White Reaper have announced their plan for a run of headlining our dates to kick off 2020.

The coast-to-cast trek will feature support coming from The Aquadolls and Young Guv on select dates. White Reaper will kick off the tour on February 20th at Omaha, Nebraska and will stop through Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and more, before wrapping up on March 28th in Lexington, Kentucky with a special hometown show. Pre-sale tickets will be available tomorrow, December 18th at 10am local time, with remaining tickets going on-sale this Friday, December 20th at 10am local time.

Not only that, but 2020 will be a huge. year for White Reaper as they have previously announced dates supporting Jimmy Eat World and Pearl Jam. All tickets can be purchased here.

Tour Dates:

Dec 19 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

Dec 20 – Indianapolis, IN – The Hi-Fi

Dec 21 – Chicago, IL – The Metro

Feb 14 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

Feb 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Feb 16 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Feb 17 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

Feb 20 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

Feb 22 – TBA – TBA

Feb 23 – Tulsa, OK – Vanguard

Feb 26 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

Feb 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Bunkhouse Saloon

Mar 1 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Slo Brew

Mar 3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Soho

Mar 6 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

Mar 7 – Pomona, CA – Glasshouse

Mar 8 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

Mar 10 – Tempe, AZ – Tempe Marketplace

Mar 12 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

Mar 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

Mar 17 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

Mar 18 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Mar 20 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

Mar 21 – Asbury Park, NJ – Wonder Bar

Mar 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

Mar 27 – Newport, KY – Southgate House

Mar 28 – Lexington, KY – The Burl

Apr 24 – 26 – Panama City Beach, FL – Sand Jam*

May 1 -3 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees*

May 5 – Lansing, MI – The Loft

May 6 – Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre

May 7 – Green Bay, WI – Meyer Theatre

May 8 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District

May 10 – Fargo, ND – Sanctuary Events Center

May 11 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

May 12 – Saskatoon, SK – Coors Event Center

May 14 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Arcade Kitchen

May 15 – Red Deer, AB – Bo’s Bar and Stage

May 16 – Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

May 18 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Jul 7 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

Jul 10 – London, England – American Express presents BST Hyde Park

Jul 13 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena

Jul 15 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena

Jul 17 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Jul 22 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

Jul 23 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

12/19 – 12/21: with Dehd and Wombo

2/17 – 2/14: supporting Motion City Soundtrack

2/20 – 3/08: with The Aquadolls

3/12 – 3/28: with Young Guv

5/05 – 5/18: supporting Jimmy Eat World

7/07 – 7/22: supporting Pearl Jam

* Festival Date