PREP’s debut, self-titled album is out now via Bright Antenna

Today, brit-pop four-piece PREP have released their debut, self-titled album via Bright Antenna Records.

The highly anticipated project is full of elegant tracks and deep grooves that bring in contemporary R&B influences like Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Thundercat, and Mac DeMarco while going all the way back to the soft, sheer sound of the late ’70s and early ‘80s.

The record was recorded over the past year, and finds PREP at their peak with carefree melodies, crisp vocals, and slick production to show.

Listen to PREP here.

“There’s always been a very specific world I imagine when I’m writing PREP songs – like a recurring dream of a lonely, disheveled, but not completely broken life somewhere in West Coast America,” PREP’s Tom Havelock says. “A lot of driving. Big landscapes. Difficult relationships with people who’ve moved on to better things. They’re my thoughts, but they’re flickering through the head of someone who isn’t quite me.”

“But I think making this album in such a concentrated burst, and at such a strange time, has made that separation seem less relevant,” Havelock continues. “When normal life suddenly feels like you’re walking through a disaster movie, what’s so unreal about imagining yourself sitting in an apartment in Pismo Beach, talking to a friend about their divorce? Whatever the setting, these are songs about reaching out for contact you can’t quite get, about missing people you maybe didn’t know that well to begin with. And while those are feelings I think a lot of us are struggling with at the moment, I’ve been especially grateful to have the dreamy pastel shades of PREP to filter them through.”

The ten-track album stays true to their mission of collaborative sound. PREP features Rhodes piano support from Australian singer-songwriter Sun Rai on “Danny Came Up,” a Macedonian 16-string orchestra on “Carrie,” UK-based saxophonist Mike Lesirge of the Killer Horns Trio on “Years Don’t Lie,” and vocal support from South Korean rapper and singer MISO on “The Stream.” It’s a record where they showcase their own talent, as well as those who they’ve chosen to work with, creating a truly masterful dynamic.