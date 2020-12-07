Today, rising DCD2/Fueled by Ramen artist nothing,nowhere. has announced the details regarding his highly anticipated new album, TRAUMA FACTORY. The new album will be released on February 19th, 2021 via the label.

To celebrate the announcement, nothing,nowhere. has also released a brand-new single off TRAUMA FACTORY, titled “fake friend,” which can be found below with its’ accompanying visualizer. Illustrating his seamless alchemy of alternative, pop, rap, and punk, “fake friend” glides over shimmering guitars as lilting verses bleed into a distorted proclamation, “I don’t need a fake friend.”

nothing,nowhere. commented on the new album detailing, “‘TRAUMA FACTORY’ is an accumulation of songs written during a confusing time. it is about accepting the present and following your true north through the pain and suffering of human life. I wanted to make an album that was truly genreless and inspire others to challenge themselves artistically. I believe the most inspiring art is unpredictable and unrestrictive. to me that’s what ‘TRAUMA FACTORY is.’”

Pre-orders for TRAUMA FACTORY are live now, featuring exclusive limited-edition vinyl and merch. Each pre-order receiving instant grat downloads of “fake friend” as well as previously released singles: “lights (4444),” “pretend,” “DEATH,” “nightmare,” and, most recently, “blood” (Feat. KennyHoopla & JUDGE).

Over the course of 15 tracks, TRAUMA FACTORY cuts deep and finds nothing,nowhere. once again emerging from darkness, shedding external expectation, and moving forward into the glow of pure creation. Whether it be the anesthetized beats and intoxicating lull of “love or chemistry,” the cold piano-laden longing of “crave,” or the emotional immediacy of “upside down,” nothing,nowhere. paints from a wide palette of pain.