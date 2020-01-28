nothing,nowhere. releases new song “nightmare” + announce U.S. tiur

Fueled by Ramen/DCD2’s nothing, nowhere. has just released a brand new song called “nightmare.” The new single is accompanied by an official music video, which is produced by Derek Maher and Scott Bell, with Patrick Lawler and nothing,nowhere. serving as directors.

Elaborating on the new single, nothing,nowhere. says,“I wrote ‘nightmare’ while I was watching Purple Rain every night with the lights out. For days I would put the movie on mute and just be inspired by the visuals and the vibe. The final product seems like some sort of dystopian 80’s Miami Beach fever dream. Songs like these are the reason I love making music and pushing myself out of my comfort zone.”

Watch the new video below.

The new single comes with the news of nothing,nowhere’s largest headlining tour to date. The tour kicks off on April 14th in Burlington, Vermont and will wrap up on May 23rd in Boston, Massachusetts.

Check out all of the tour dates below.

April 14 – Burlington, VT – Arts Riot

April 15 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theater

April 17 – Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents

April 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry @ The Fillmore

April 20 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

April 22 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

April 23 – Orlando, FL – The Abbey

April 24 – Tampa, FL – Crowbar

April 25 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

April 27 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

April 28 – Austin, TX – Barracuda Outside

April 29 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

May 1 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent

May 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre

May 3 – Santa Anna, CA – Constellation Room

May 5 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley

May 7 – Seattle WA – Chop Suey

May 8 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

May 9 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

May 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

May 12 – Denver, CO – Oriental Theatre

May 13 – Kansas City, KS – Madrid Theatre

May 15 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

May 16 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter

May 17 – Cleveland, OH – The Phantasy

May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Rex

May 19 – Toronto, ON – The Mod Club

May 21 – Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre

May 23 – Boston, MA – The Paradise