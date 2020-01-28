nothing,nowhere. releases new song “nightmare” + announce U.S. tiur

Fueled by Ramen/DCD2’s nothing, nowhere. has just released a brand new song called “nightmare.” The new single is accompanied by an official music video, which is produced by Derek Maher and Scott Bell, with Patrick Lawler and nothing,nowhere. serving as directors.
Elaborating on the new single, nothing,nowhere. says,“I wrote ‘nightmare’ while I was watching Purple Rain every night with the lights out. For days I would put the movie on mute and just be inspired by the visuals and the vibe. The final product seems like some sort of dystopian 80’s Miami Beach fever dream. Songs like these are the reason I love making music and pushing myself out of my comfort zone.”
Watch the new video below.
The new single comes with the news of nothing,nowhere’s largest headlining tour to date. The tour kicks off on April 14th in Burlington, Vermont and will wrap up on May 23rd in Boston, Massachusetts.
Check out all of the tour dates below.
April 14 – Burlington, VT – Arts Riot
April 15 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theater
April 17 – Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents
April 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry @ The Fillmore
April 20 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
April 22 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
April 23 – Orlando, FL – The Abbey
April 24 – Tampa, FL – Crowbar
April 25 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
April 27 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
April 28 – Austin, TX – Barracuda Outside
April 29 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar and Grill
May 1 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent
May 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theatre
May 3 – Santa Anna, CA – Constellation Room
May 5 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley
May 7 – Seattle WA – Chop Suey
May 8 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club
May 9 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
May 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
May 12 – Denver, CO – Oriental Theatre
May 13 – Kansas City, KS – Madrid Theatre
May 15 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
May 16 – Detroit, MI – The Shelter
May 17 – Cleveland, OH – The Phantasy
May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Rex
May 19 – Toronto, ON – The Mod Club
May 21 – Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre
May 23 – Boston, MA – The Paradise