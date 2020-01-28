Words From A Waldman: The Five Books That You Should Read To Enhance Your Entertainment Career

Reading is sometimes fun, but it is always fundamental. There’s a plethora of incredible books about the arts and entertainment business, and I strongly recommend these five works for anyone looking to expand his or her palate. Life is short, and knowledge is literally power, so why not learn as much as you can while you can? Just. Do. It.

Enjoy reading this now and enjoy reading these works in the future:

“Life” – Keith Richards

At a whopping 564 pages, The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards’ “Life” seems like an extremely daunting read at first, but by its end, you’ll clamor for 564 more. Keith is certainly one of rock’s elder statesmen, and I learned A LOT about his (for lack of a better word) life, and many other facts and tales about The Stones’ entire career. Even if you’re not a fan of Keith or the band, it’s good to learn (more than) a tad more about the second biggest band of all time.

“Fargo Rock City: A Heavy Metal Odyssey In Rural North Dakota” – Chuck Klosterman

Chuck Klosterman is one of my favorite writers and essayists on the planet, and (easily) inspires me to laugh the most of any author on this list. In between chuckles, the reader will also discover a lot of information that he or she didn’t even know that he or she needed about LOUD LOUD LOUD rock and roll from the 80s. Chuck’s wit is upper tier, mastery of the language is unparalled, and biting anecdotes are very personal and heartwarming. I’m a fan.

“The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band” – Motley Crue and Neal Strauss

Read. The. Book. Before. You. See. The. Movie.

“All You Need To Know About The Music Business” – Donald S. Passman

This extensive extensive book is often known as the music bible, and I have no counterargument to that bold bold statement. Experienced music attorney Donald S. Passman truly has something here for anyone who wants a career as an artist or music professional. I think that I see more shout outs to this book than any other in the industry, and ALL are warranted. Plus, it’s in such high demand that it gets revised with newer footnotes, addendums, and technologies quite often. A MUST READ!

“Powerhouse: The Untold Story of Hollywood’s Creative Artists Agency” – James Andrew Miller

I wish that more people knew about this book. It truly is a literary powerhouse and reveals so much about the many intricacies, philosophies, and steps of turning an infant organization into a global mega power. Without revealing too much, it sincerely changed my strategy and approach to artist management.

If you can find the time to read one of these books (or one book in general) a month, it’s a good year. Make 2020 great again!