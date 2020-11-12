Recently labeled as one of the “10 Rising UK-Based Pop-Punk Bands You Need to Hear,” Cambridgeshire England’s A Few Too Many are the real deal. With a modern spin, they were born from the ashes of the MTV/Myspace generation generation of pop-punk.

A Few Too Many — consisting of Rob Hardy on vocals, Danny Freeman on guitar/vocals, Jez Giles on guitar, Luke D’Alton on bass/vocals, and Mitch Holleyman on drums — have already landed themselves features with some incredible outlets, as well as garnering spots on Spotify’s “New Punk Tracks” and “Pop Punk’s Not Dead” as well as Kerrang’s own “Pop Punk” playlist.

Through their captivating melodies and infectious hooks, A Few Too Many deliver relatable lyrics to go with their energetic live shows. Of course their live shows have been put on hold like everyone else’s this year, but that hasn’t stopped the band from keeping things exciting for themselves and their fans.

Tomorrow, A Few Too Many will be releasing their new single “Someday,” but today Substream is thrilled to be teaming up with the band to exclusively premiere the single a day early. On the new single, the band tells Substream, “Our single ‘Someday’ represents our determination to continue to chase our dreams despite setbacks, disappointments and toxic relationships. This song is our survival anthem.”

Below you can find our premiere of the single, as well as it’s accompanying Adam Fitch-created lyric video. “Someday” was recorded at Crooks Hall Studio, with mixing and mastering coming from Andrew Wade.