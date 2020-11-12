Queens’ Rapper Frank Vanegas Drops Buzzing “Pick You Up” Single

New Queens, New York recording artist Frank Vanegas releases the first party track of his career in “Pick You Up.” The song represents his opportunity to change his life following a criminal past. The emerging artist displays his diversity and natural abilities for a newfound audience ready to party.

For “Pick You Up,” Vanegas enlists Joyner Lucas producer The Cratez for a celebratory song about a fresh start on life. The song embodies his sound which is a musical blend made of consciousness, trap and traditional Hip Hop. Vanegas creates the new single following a fresh release from a two-and-a-half-year prison stint. The song washes away Vanegas’s sins as he embarks on a bright future in music.

In a press release, he describes the song’s concept with “These are moments that I had envisioned when I didn’t have my freedom. I wanted to make something that reflected my cultural influence even if it wasn’t in Spanish. I know the Latin community can appreciate Caribbean infused sounds.”

“Pick You Up” follows Vanegas’ previous “Free Fall,” “What You Gonna Do” and “Stars Align.” All preparing for a promising album that is slated for a 2021 release on own imprint. “Pick You Up” is the perfect jump-on point for newfound fans who can relate to the rising star’s story.

Take a listen to “Pick You Up” below.