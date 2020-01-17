Higher Power release brand new song “Lost In Static”

Higher Power have released a brand new song called “Lost In Static,” which comes off of their upcoming album, 27 Miles Underwater, which ill be out January 24th via Roadrunner Records.

“Lost In Static” follows the early album singles “Seamless” and “Low Season,” which dropped to critical success early last year. Check out the brand new single from Higher Power below.

Starting next week, Higher Power will kick off their first ver headlining tour of the U.S., which will start on January 20th in Phoenix, Arizona and wrap up on February 9th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Support will come from Take Offense, Drain, Life’s Question, Queensway, and Hangman on select dates for the tour. For more information, you can find here.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

Seamless Shedding Skin Lost In Static Rewire (101) Low Season Passenger King Of My Domain In The Meantime Staring At The Sun Self-Rendered: Lost Drag The Line

Tour dates:

1/20 – Phoenix, AZ – Nile Underground @%*

1/21 – Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8 @%*

1/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Echo @%*

1/23 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction @%*

1/24 – Sacramento, CA – The Colony @%*

1/25 – Portland, OR – Post 134 @%*

1/26 – Seattle, WA – Vera Project @%*

1/28 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz @%*

1/29 – San Diego, CA – Che Café *

1/30 – Tucson, AZ – The Dive Bar *

1/31 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse *

2/1 – Dallas, TX – Ridglea *

2/3 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa *

2/4 – Atlanta, GA – The Bakery *

2/5 – Nashville, TN – DRKMTTR *

2/6 – Louisville, KY – LBD

2/7 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar^

2/8 – Brooklyn, NY – Union Pool*^#

2/9 – Philadelphia, PA – Creep Records*^#

Take Offense @

Drain %

Life’s Question *

Queensway ^

Hangman #