Louis the Child announces 2nd North American leg of ‘Here for Now’ tour

Louis the Child have just announced the tour dates for the second leg of their massive and highly successful ‘Here for Now’ tour.

The tour will kick off around their return to the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, and will run through the beginning of summer as Louis the Child performs headlining shows around their many festival appearacnes, including Hangout Music Festival, Electric Forest, and EDC Mexico.

This second phase for Louis the Child will kick off on April 10th in Berkeley, California and will run nationwide before wrapping up on June 13th in Sacramento, California. Tickets for all headlining dates will go on-sale next Friday, January 24th at 10am local time.

Check out all of the tour dates below.

Tour dates:

With special guests: Big Wild*, Jai Wolf +, K.Flay &, San Holo #, What So Not=, Crooked Colours@, Evan Giia~, Ilo Ilo¶, Membaπ, Slenderbodies$

March 1 EDC Mexico Mexico City

April 10 The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley Berkeley, CA &$¶

April 12 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Indio, CA

April 17 Rawhide Chandler, AZ *&¶

April 19 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Indio, CA

April 22 Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX &~

April 24 South Side Ballroom Dallas, TX &~

April 25 The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK &~

April 30 Iroquois Amphitheater Louisville, KY +~

May 1 Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC +~

May 2 Sprint Pavilion Charlottesville, VA #~

May 6 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA +~

May 7 Jacobs Pavilion Cleveland, OH +~

May 8 EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH +~

May 9 Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI #~

May 13 St. Augustine Amphitheatre St. Augustine, FL +~

May 14 Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC +~

May 15 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN *~

May 16 Hangout Music Festival Gulf Shores, AL

May 28 Malkin Bowl Vancouver, BC @π

May 30 WaMu Theater Seattle, WA [email protected]π

June 3 Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID +~

June 4 Spokane Pavilion Spokane, WA +~

June 5 KettleHouse Amphitheater Missoula, MT +~

June 6 Ogden Twilight Ogden, UT +~

June 11 McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Portland, OR +~

June 12 Cuthbert Amphitheater Eugene, OR +~

June 13 Papa Murphy’s Park Sacramento, CA +~

June 27 Electric Forest Rothbury, MI