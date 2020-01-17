Louis the Child announces 2nd North American leg of ‘Here for Now’ tour

Louis the Child have just announced the tour dates for the second leg of their massive and highly successful ‘Here for Now’ tour.
The tour will kick off around their return to the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, and will run through the beginning of summer as Louis the Child performs headlining shows around their many festival appearacnes, including Hangout Music Festival, Electric Forest, and EDC Mexico.
This second phase for Louis the Child will kick off on April 10th in Berkeley, California and will run nationwide before wrapping up on June 13th in Sacramento, California. Tickets for all headlining dates will go on-sale next Friday, January 24th at 10am local time.
Check out all of the tour dates below.
Tour dates:
March 1 EDC Mexico
April 10 The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley Berkeley, CA &$¶
April 12 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Indio, CA
April 17 Rawhide
April 19 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Indio, CA
April 22 Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater Austin, TX &~
April 24 South Side Ballroom
April 25 The Criterion
April 30 Iroquois Amphitheater
May 1 Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC +~
May 2 Sprint Pavilion
May 6 Stage AE
May 7 Jacobs Pavilion
May 8 EXPRESS LIVE!
May 9 Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI #~
May 13 St. Augustine Amphitheatre St. Augustine, FL +~
May 14 Red Hat Amphitheater
May 15 Ascend Amphitheater
May 16 Hangout Music Festival
May 28 Malkin Bowl
May 30 WaMu Theater
June 3 Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden Boise, ID +~
June 4 Spokane Pavilion
June 5 KettleHouse Amphitheater Missoula, MT +~
June 6 Ogden Twilight
June 11 McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre Portland, OR +~
June 12 Cuthbert Amphitheater
June 13 Papa Murphy’s Park
June 27 Electric Forest