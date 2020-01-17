Louis the Child announces 2nd North American leg of ‘Here for Now’ tour

Louis the Child

Louis the Child have just announced the tour dates for the second leg of their massive and highly successful ‘Here for Now’ tour.

The tour will kick off around their return to the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, and will run through the beginning of summer as Louis the Child performs headlining shows around their many festival appearacnes, including Hangout Music Festival, Electric Forest, and EDC Mexico.

This second phase for Louis the Child will kick off on April 10th in Berkeley, California and will run nationwide before wrapping up on June 13th in Sacramento, California. Tickets for all headlining dates will go on-sale next Friday, January 24th at 10am local time.

Check out all of the tour dates below.

Tour dates:

With special guests: Big Wild*, Jai Wolf +, K.Flay &, San Holo #, What So Not=, Crooked Colours@, Evan Giia~, Ilo Ilo, Membaπ, Slenderbodies$

March 1              EDC Mexico                                                                 Mexico City

April 10               The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley                         Berkeley, CA &$

April 12               Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival                   Indio, CA

April 17               Rawhide                                                                       Chandler, AZ *&

April 19               Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival                   Indio, CA

April 22               Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater                      Austin, TX &~

April 24               South Side Ballroom                                                  Dallas, TX &~

April 25               The Criterion                                                               Oklahoma City, OK &~

April 30               Iroquois Amphitheater                                             Louisville, KY +~

May 1                  Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre       Charlotte, NC +~

May 2                  Sprint Pavilion                                                            Charlottesville, VA #~

May 6                  Stage AE                                                                       Pittsburgh, PA +~

May 7                 Jacobs Pavilion                                                            Cleveland, OH +~

May 8                  EXPRESS LIVE!                                                             Columbus, OH +~

May 9                  Masonic Temple Theatre                                          Detroit, MI #~

May 13                St. Augustine Amphitheatre                                     St. Augustine, FL +~

May 14                Red Hat Amphitheater                                              Raleigh, NC +~

May 15                Ascend Amphitheater                                               Nashville, TN *~

May 16               Hangout Music Festival                                             Gulf Shores, AL

May 28                Malkin Bowl                                                                Vancouver, BC @π

May 30                WaMu Theater                                                           Seattle, WA [email protected]π

June 3                 Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden         Boise, ID +~

June 4                 Spokane Pavilion                                                        Spokane, WA +~

June 5                 KettleHouse Amphitheater                                      Missoula, MT +~

June 6                 Ogden Twilight                                                            Ogden, UT +~

June 11               McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre                  Portland, OR +~

June 12               Cuthbert Amphitheater                                            Eugene, OR +~

June 13               Papa Murphy’s Park                                                  Sacramento, CA +~

June 27               Electric Forest                                                             Rothbury, MI

