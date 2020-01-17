Derek Sanders, the frontman of the long-running and long-successful Tallahassee alternative band Mayday Parade, has announced the release of his first solo EP. The EP will be titled My Rock and Roll Heart and will be released on Friday, February 14th via Rise Records.

The EP is comprised of five stripped-back cover of songs from Jimmy Eat World, Something Corporate, The Juliana Theory, Saves the Day, and Tallahassee local band Goodbye Love. The EP from Derek Sanders serves as a snapshot of tracks that inspired him to dive into music, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look, in ways, of what drove Sanders to be where he is today.

The first single from the EP is Derek Sanders’ cover of Jimmy Eat World’s “A Praise Chorus,” which features a guest feature from Stages and Stereos’ Daniel Lancaster. You can find the official lyric video below, and pre-order your copy of My Rock and Roll Heart here.

“When I started getting into music, I got an acoustic guitar when I was ten years old. I spent all of my time with that guitar, just learning to play and writing my first songs. I’ve been in so many bands since then, and it’s cool to go back to playing acoustic and singing the way it all started,” Derek Sanders says of the EP.

Sanders will be doing a handful of headlining solo shows in support of My Rock and Roll Heart next month in Orlando, Atlanta, and Nashville. Tickets are currently on-sale now, and you can find the dates below.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

But Lauren Rocks Tonic Juice Magic A Praise Chorus Punk Rock Princess August In Bethany

Solo headlining tour dates:

February 15 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

February 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

February 17 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt