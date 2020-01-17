Best Coast announce new album + release “Everything Has Changed”

Best Coast — comprised of Bethany Cosentino (guitar, vocals) and Bobb Bruno (guitar) — have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, Always Tomorrow, on February 21st via Concord Records.

Always Tomorrow was produced by Carlos de la Garza, with additional production coming from Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Paramore, M83), and is the band’s first album of new material since 2015’s California Nights.

Says Cosentino on the new record from Best Coast, “After we finished the album cycle for California Nights, something terrifying happened to me. I felt creatively paralyzed. I couldn’t write music. There was so much bubbling inside of me, so many things happening, so much to process, but I couldn’t get any of it out. I was miserable and felt like nothing was ever going to change. One day, I locked myself in my closet and I forced myself to write, and out came ‘Everything Has Changed.’ The song was like a vision of life I wished I was living; ultimately, that song was prophetic — describing the life I would soon be living. Always Tomorrow is the story of where I was and where I am now, as well as the struggles I am still learning to identify and figure out. Some days I wake up and I feel like I’m on top of the world and I forget about everything that’s ever bummed me out, and other days, it all comes flooding back. This album is about leaving the darkness for the light, but still understanding that nothing is ever going to be perfect. It’s about burning it all down and starting from scratch even when the idea of that is fucking terrifying. Closing one chapter and moving onto the next even when you have no idea what is on the other side. Acceptance. It’s about taking a gigantic leap of faith.”

In addition, Best Coast has released a brand new song called “Everything Has Changed” today. The video was directed by Ryan Baxley, and can be found below.

Tour dates:

2/27 – Palm Springs, CA – The Alibi (with Lunch Lady)

2/28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo*

2/29 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom*

3/2 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom*

3/3 – Vancouver, BC – VENUE *

3/4 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox*

3/6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall*

3/7 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre*

3/9 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue*

3/10 – Evanston, IL @ SPACE*

3/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*

3/13 – Detroit, MI – El Club*

3/14 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre*

3/15 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre*

3/16 – Boston, MA – Royale*

3/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel*

3/19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club*

3/20 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*

3/21 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle*

3/23 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East*

3/24 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West*

3/25 – New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater*

3/27 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger*

3/28 – Austin, TX – The Mohawk*

3/29 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater*

3/31 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom*

4/1 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park*

4/2 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory (w/ FEELS)

*w/ Mannequin Pussy