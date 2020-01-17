Hot Mulligan announces new album + drops “BCKYRD”

Hot Mulligan have finally announced the details surrounding their second full length album. The album is titled you’ll be fine, and will be released on March 6th via No Sleep Records. You can pre-order the new record here.

To celebrate the news, Hot Mulligan has released a brand new single called “BCKYRD.” It follows the previously released single “Feal Like Crab,” which came out last month.

“I think it’s our best work yet,” says Hot Mulligan guitarist and vocalist Chris Freeman. “The songs are more dynamic. The lyrics are more diverse in subject matter than anything we’ve done in the past. Overall, it just feels like a more complete Hot Mulligan album; it has some new elements to it, and musically it goes places we haven’t gone since before our

last record.”

Starting January 24th, Hot Mulligan will be joining Grayscale, WSTR, and LURK for a tour of the U.S. Find al of those new tour dates below, as well as the album artwork and track-listing.

Artwork:

Track Listing:

OG Bule Sky *Equip Sunglasses* Feal Like Crab Green Squirrel in Pretty Bad Shape Dirty Office Bongos Analog Fade (New Bule Sky) We’re Gonna Make it to Kilby Digging In SPS BCKYRD The Song Formerly Known as Intro

Tour dates:

January 24 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

January 25 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

January 26 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

January 28 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

January 29 – West Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

January 30 – Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall

January 31 – Tampa, FL – Crowbar

February 1 – Margate, FL – O’Malley’s Sports Bar

February 3 – Houston, TX – The Secret Group

February 4 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

February 5 – El Paso, TX – The Lowbrow Palace

February 6 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

February 7 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

February 8 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Atrium

February 9 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley

February 10 – Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver

February 12 – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

February 13 – Papillion, NE – The Waiting Room Lounge

February 14 – Iowa City, IA – Gabe’s

February 15 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade

February 16 – Palatine, IL – Durty Nellies

February 18 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation @ the Intersection

February 19 – Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome

February 20 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner

February 21 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

February 22 – Toronoto, CAN – Hard Luck Bar

February 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Rex Theater

February 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

February 26 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

February 27 – Lancaster, PA – Chameleon Club