Hot Mulligan announces new album + drops “BCKYRD”

Hot Mulligan have finally announced the details surrounding their second full length album. The album is titled you’ll be fine, and will be released on March 6th via No Sleep Records. You can pre-order the new record here.
To celebrate the news, Hot Mulligan has released a brand new single called “BCKYRD.” It follows the previously released single “Feal Like Crab,” which came out last month.
“I think it’s our best work yet,” says Hot Mulligan guitarist and vocalist Chris Freeman. “The songs are more dynamic. The lyrics are more diverse in subject matter than anything we’ve done in the past. Overall, it just feels like a more complete Hot Mulligan album; it has some new elements to it, and musically it goes places we haven’t gone since before our
last record.”
Starting January 24th, Hot Mulligan will be joining Grayscale, WSTR, and LURK for a tour of the U.S. Find al of those new tour dates below, as well as the album artwork and track-listing.
Artwork:
Track Listing:
- OG Bule Sky
- *Equip Sunglasses*
- Feal Like Crab
- Green Squirrel in Pretty Bad Shape
- Dirty Office Bongos
- Analog Fade (New Bule Sky)
- We’re Gonna Make it to Kilby
- Digging In
- SPS
- BCKYRD
- The Song Formerly Known as Intro
Tour dates:
January 24 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen
January 25 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
January 26 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
January 28 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
January 29 – West Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
January 30 – Jacksonville, FL – 1904 Music Hall
January 31 – Tampa, FL – Crowbar
February 1 – Margate, FL – O’Malley’s Sports Bar
February 3 – Houston, TX – The Secret Group
February 4 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
February 5 – El Paso, TX – The Lowbrow Palace
February 6 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
February 7 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
February 8 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Atrium
February 9 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley
February 10 – Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver
February 12 – Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep
February 13 – Papillion, NE – The Waiting Room Lounge
February 14 – Iowa City, IA – Gabe’s
February 15 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade
February 16 – Palatine, IL – Durty Nellies
February 18 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation @ the Intersection
February 19 – Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome
February 20 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner
February 21 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
February 22 – Toronoto, CAN – Hard Luck Bar
February 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Rex Theater
February 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
February 26 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
February 27 – Lancaster, PA – Chameleon Club