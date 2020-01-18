PREMIERE: Forever Starts Today share exciting video for “Reckless”

Austin-based Forever Starts Today have steadily spent the last few years or so growing as people while growing their band and fan base. Comprised of Christina Murphy (vocals), Nathan Dunn (guitar / back-up vocals), Troy Hirschhorn (guitar) and Nick Turner (drums), Forever Starts Today have put a truly electrifying spin on pop-rock.

The debut EP from Forever Starts Today, Limitless, came out in 2016 and was recorded by Anberlin guitarist Joseph Milligan. The band followed their debut EP with an even more impressive debut record, Always Hope, which dropped in 2017 via Third String Records.

Following a string of singles, Forever Starts Today kicked off 2020 with the release of their latest single, “Reckless.” The single tells them tale of love and all around good times, covered in a sense of nostalgia to make it feel even stronger.

Now today, Substream is excited to be teaming up with the band to now exclusively premiere their new music video for “Reckless.”

“Friends, we are so excited to give you our next single, Reckless, the newest chapter of Forever Starts Today,” the band shares. “We took a risk creating this song and refining our sound, yet staying true to the FST you know and love. We hope you’ll find it worth the wait!”

You can keep up with tour dates, new singles and everything Forever Starts Today on their website here.