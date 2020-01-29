My Chemical Romance announce U.S. headlining tour

Always one for dramatic performances, today My Chemical Romance used a 15 minute short film to announce their plans for a full U.S. headlining tour.

After continuing to announce shows overseas, My Chemical Romance left fans in the U.S. wondering when their favorite band would be returning to play shows, after doing their comeback show just last month. But, of course, that all changed today when the band announced their tour — featuring stops at Riot Fest, Music Midtown Festival, and Aftershock Fest, while also hitting arenas cross-country.

Their U.S. tour will kick off on September 9th in Detroit, Michigan, and will wrap up on October 11th in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Ticketmaster, tickets will go on-sale this Friday, January 31st. You can find more ticketing information here.

Find all of the announced tour dates below.

SEPTEMBER

09 – DETROIT Little Caesars Arena

11 – ST PAUL Xcel Energy Center

12 – CHIGAGO Riot Fest

14 – TORONTO Scotiabank Arena

15 – BOSTON TD Garden

17 – NEW YORK Barclays Center

18 – PHILADELPHIA Wells Fargo Center

20 – ATLANTA Music Midtown Festival

22 – NEWARK Prudential Center

26 – SUNRISE BB&T Center

29 – HOUSTON Toyota Center

30 – DALLAS American Airline Center

OCTOBER

02 – DENVER Pepsi Center

04 – TACOMA Dome

06 – OAKLAND Arena

08 – LOS ANGELES Forum

10 – SACRAMENTO Aftershock Festival

11 – LAS VEGAS T-Mobile Arena