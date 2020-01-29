My Chemical Romance announce U.S. headlining tour

Always one for dramatic performances, today My Chemical Romance used a 15 minute short film to announce their plans for a full U.S. headlining tour.
After continuing to announce shows overseas, My Chemical Romance left fans in the U.S. wondering when their favorite band would be returning to play shows, after doing their comeback show just last month. But, of course, that all changed today when the band announced their tour — featuring stops at Riot Fest, Music Midtown Festival, and Aftershock Fest, while also hitting arenas cross-country.
Their U.S. tour will kick off on September 9th in Detroit, Michigan, and will wrap up on October 11th in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Ticketmaster, tickets will go on-sale this Friday, January 31st. You can find more ticketing information here.
Find all of the announced tour dates below.
SEPTEMBER
09 – DETROIT Little Caesars Arena
11 – ST PAUL Xcel Energy Center
12 – CHIGAGO Riot Fest
14 – TORONTO Scotiabank Arena
15 – BOSTON TD Garden
17 – NEW YORK Barclays Center
18 – PHILADELPHIA Wells Fargo Center
20 – ATLANTA Music Midtown Festival
22 – NEWARK Prudential Center
26 – SUNRISE BB&T Center
29 – HOUSTON Toyota Center
30 – DALLAS American Airline Center
OCTOBER
02 – DENVER Pepsi Center
04 – TACOMA Dome
06 – OAKLAND Arena
08 – LOS ANGELES Forum
10 – SACRAMENTO Aftershock Festival
11 – LAS VEGAS T-Mobile Arena