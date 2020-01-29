Half Waif announces new album + drops new song, “Ordinary Talk”

Half Waif — aka Nandi Rose — has announced her singing to ANTI- Records, and will be releasing her first record through the label, The Caretaker, on March 27th via ANTI- Records.

To celebrate the announcement, Half Waif has released it’s lead single called “Ordinary Talk.” You can find the Kenny Hynes-directed video for the single below.

Of the song, Half Waif says, “Recognizing your own ordinariness can be depressing, or it can be a relief. In ‘Ordinary Talk,’ I wanted to honor and celebrate my ordinariness as an incredible tool for making me feel less alone. The song is a reassurance that feeling bad – or ‘ill’ – isn’t something that needs to be corrected. There’s a depth of experience that comes from feeling emotions at their extremes. And it is, in fact, this vivid, varied messiness that makes us human and ordinary. The corresponding video, written in collaboration with director Kenna Hynes, tracks the progression from isolation to communion as we move from a tableau of a troupe of strange courtiers to the neon lights of a good old house party. And as the song shifts and melts away, the cast of characters follows and looks outward: up toward the vast night with its unsettling drift of stars, over a vista of coffee cups and blue TV screens and folded t-shirts – the million tiny moments that define our days.”

Check out all of the upcoming tour dates for Half Waif below.

2/4 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

2/5 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre *

2/6 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

3/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records ^

5/5 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

5/6 – Northhampton, MA @ Iron Horse

5/7 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

5/8 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G

5/9 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

5/10 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

5/12 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

5/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

5/15 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

5/16 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

5/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

5/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

5/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

6/6 – Peterborough, NH @ The Thing in the Spring

* w/ Calexico and Iron & Wine

^ The Caretaker release show