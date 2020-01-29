Greer signs with Epitaph Records + announces headlining tour

It has been officially announced that Greer has signed with Epitaph Records. It’s a remarkable accomplishment for the band, having only formed in November of 2018.

While still a young band, Greer has cultivated an impressive internet presence, culminating in 7 million global streams with only two officially released songs: “Bittersweet” and “Song for Me.” New music is bound to be on its way, though, as they are heading into the studio in early-February with producer Rob Schnapf (Elliot Smith, Beck, Guided by Voices).

“We signed to Epitaph in early summer and are incredibly grateful to be surrounded by such a welcoming and creatively insightful team,” says Greer. “We are very thankful for the opportunities and future that the label and members of, have presented us with.”

Greer have also announced their first headlining tour that will take place in the spring/summer of 2020. It will kick off on May 13th in Santa Cruz, California and will wrap up on July 1st in Salt Lake City, Utah. Los Angeles indie group The Honeysticks will serve as support for all tour dates. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, January 31st at 10am local time.

Tour dates:

5/13 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalysts Atrium

5/15 Portland, OR Holocene

5/16 Vancouver, BC The Biltmore Ballroom

5/17 Seattle, WA Chop Suey

5/19 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver

5/20 San Francisco, CA Bottom Of The Hill

5/22 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour

6/10 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

6/12 Austin, TX Barracuda

6/13 Dallas, TX Dada

6/15 Nashville, TN The Basement East

6/16 Atlanta, GA Aisle 5

6/17 Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall

6/19 Boston, MA ONCE Ballroom

6/20 Washington, DC U Street Music Hall

6/21 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts

6/22 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom

6/25 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

6/26 Detroit, MI El Club

6/27 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

6/28 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry

6/30 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

7/1 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court