Picture This release brand new music video for “Winona Ryder”

International phenomenon Picture This have just released a brand new music video for their recently released single, “Winona Ryder.”

The video was directed by Martin Langreve & Magnus Jonsson, with video production coming by Alexander Norton for NYLA. You can watch the video for yourself below.

Picture This recently announced that they will be joining the Jonas Brothers as special guests on the European leg of their “Happiness Begins Tour,” which kicks off today. Additionally, they will be heading out on a stadium sized tour across Ireland this summer.Get tickets here.

Tour dates:

JANUARY

29 – Birmingham – Arena Birmingham

31 – Dublin – 3Arena – SOLD OUT

FEBRUARY

02 – London – The O2 – SOLD OUT

03 – London – The SSE Arena, Wembley

05 – Glasgow – The SSE Hydro

06 – Manchester – Manchester Arena

08 – Antwerp – Lotto Arena – SOLD OUT

10 – Berlin – Mercedes-Benz Arena

11 – Cologne – Lanxess Arena

13 – Zurich – Hallenstadion

14 – Milan – Mediolanum Forum – SOLD OUT

16 – Madrid – WiZink Center – SOLD OUT

17 – Barcelona – Palau Sant Jordi

18 – Montpellier – Sud de France Arena

20 – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

22 – Paris – AccorHotels Arena – SOLD OUT

Jun 26 Cork, Ireland Irish Independent Park

Jun 27 Co. Dublin, Ireland Malahide Castle & Gardens

Jun 28 Belfast, Ireland Ormeau Park