Picture This release brand new music video for “Winona Ryder”

International phenomenon Picture This have just released a brand new music video for their recently released single, “Winona Ryder.”
The video was directed by Martin Langreve & Magnus Jonsson, with video production coming by Alexander Norton for NYLA. You can watch the video for yourself below.
Picture This recently announced that they will be joining the Jonas Brothers as special guests on the European leg of their “Happiness Begins Tour,” which kicks off today. Additionally, they will be heading out on a stadium sized tour across Ireland this summer.Get tickets here.
Tour dates:
JANUARY
29 – Birmingham – Arena Birmingham
31 – Dublin – 3Arena – SOLD OUT
FEBRUARY
02 – London – The O2 – SOLD OUT
03 – London – The SSE Arena, Wembley
05 – Glasgow – The SSE Hydro
06 – Manchester – Manchester Arena
08 – Antwerp – Lotto Arena – SOLD OUT
10 – Berlin – Mercedes-Benz Arena
11 – Cologne – Lanxess Arena
13 – Zurich – Hallenstadion
14 – Milan – Mediolanum Forum – SOLD OUT
16 – Madrid – WiZink Center – SOLD OUT
17 – Barcelona – Palau Sant Jordi
18 – Montpellier – Sud de France Arena
20 – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome
22 – Paris – AccorHotels Arena – SOLD OUT
Jun 26 Cork, Ireland Irish Independent Park
Jun 27 Co. Dublin, Ireland Malahide Castle & Gardens
Jun 28 Belfast, Ireland Ormeau Park