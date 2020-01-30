Chris Stapleton announces U.S. headlining arena tour

Chris Stapleton has just announced his plans for an extensive headlining tour, dubbed the “All-American Road Show Tour.”

The tour will kick off just before spring on March 11th in Corpus Christi, Texas and is not scheduled to conclude until October 23rd in San Antonio, Texas. Special guests for the long-running trek on select dates will include Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Hank Williams Jr., Kendell Marvel, Margo Price, Nikki Lane, Sheryl Crow, The Marcus King Band, and Yola.

Additionally, Chris Stapleton will be performing a special show at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois on August 29th with special guests Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Highwomen, and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell. Ticket pre-sales will begin on February 4th at 10am local time, with general on-sale tickets set to be available on February 7th at 10am local time.

Find all of the announced tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

March 11 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center#

March 12 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center#

March 14 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field*

March 20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum+

March 21 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC+

April 22 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center+

April 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center+

April 25 – Lexington, KY @ A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field†

June 4 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater‡

June 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion‡

June 6 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater‡

June 11 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena°

June 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre°

June 13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre°

June 18 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena°

June 19 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater°

June 20 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre°

June 25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre§

June 26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center§

June 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater^

July 16 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena##

July 17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center##

July 18 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park**

July 23 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater##

July 24 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview##

July 25 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center##

July 30 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain++

July 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion++

August 1 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center++

August 6 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center++

August 7 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion++

August 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek++

August 12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank NH Pavilion††

August 13 – Gilford, NH @ Bank NH Pavilion††

August 20 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center††

August 29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field‡‡

October 1 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena+

October 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena+

October 8 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center+

October 9 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall+

October 10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden+

October 15 – Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena+

October 16 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center+ (on-sale February 14)

October 17 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena+ (on-sale February 14)

October 22 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarket Arena+

October 23 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center+ (on-sale March 27)