After a decade long hiatus, The Format Returns

Twelve years ago to the day, The Format announced their indefinite hiatus. Today, the band, which includes, Nate Ruess and Sam Means, bring the band back together for a series of limited shows.

Right before their hiatus, The Format released their Live At the Mayan Theatre concert DVD, featuring some truly incredible moments and a discography-spanning set from the Phoenix-based band. Earlier this year, the band finally released this career-spanning performance on vinyl. (Which can be purchased here: https://www.hellomerch.com/collections/the-format)

The run of shows takes place in Chicago, New York City, and Phoenix. Tickets will be available this Friday at 12:00PM local. Ticket pre-sales will start tomorrow at 12:00 PM local via The Format’s webstore and on traditional ticketing sides using the code: FORMAT.

March 20 — New York, NY — Bowery Ballroom

March 21 — New York, NY — Bowery Ballroom

March 27 — Chicago, IL — Lincoln Hall

March 28 — Chicago, IL — Lincoln Hall

April 3 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren