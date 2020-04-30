Rising talent Ervin Mitchell Releases Energetic Single “Abracadabra”

Having already amassed more than 4 million streams on digital platforms during his short run, Atlanta rapper Ervin Mitchell is undoubtedly one of the brightest names coming up on the scene right now.

The charismatic artist never stops experimenting and displaying his versatility through his music, as he often disregards formulas and standards in favour of a more loose approach to structures and songwriting. His lyrical content follows a similar approach, combining thoughtful and vulnerable stories with light-hearted, classic trap themes.

His latest single “Abracadabra” is a short-but-sweet banger that immediately gets into action. As Ervin Mitchell says, abracadabra (abrakadabra) is an Aramaic word that translates to “I will create as I speak”. Thumping and distorted 808s dominate the beat, along with a mysterious piano melody, while the rapper’s vocals are as charismatic as ever, starting with a catchy melody before effortlessly switching to killer flows and catchy wordplay.

https://soundcloud.com/realervmitchell/abracadabra-private/s-q2NeIkZtjjC