16-year-old country music phenom, Mason Ramsey, has returned with his brand new song, “Reasons to Come Home.” The song was announced back in early-June and can be streamed below.
It is the first new song from Ramsey since 2019, and comes alongside an official music video, which was directed by Kaiser Cunningham and Taylor Kelly.
“Over the past couple of years, everything changed, and I’ve grown up. I’m allowing the fans to get to know me a little bit more and see what life has been like,” Ramsey shares.
He continues, “‘Reasons To Come Home’ is a very special song to me. It’s all about my amazing grandparents, who raised me and are my only ties to my hometown of Golconda, IL. While the song is a love letter to Golconda and all the things I love there, it’s also a realization that when my grandparents are gone, I sadly won’t have any reason to go back to Golconda.”
Last year, Ramsey released an official music video for “Before I Knew It,” directed by Luke Harvey. “Before I Knew It,” went viral on TikTok amassing 550K creates and 3 billion views on the platform, over 2.7 million on the song’s visualizer, and over 30 million streams, to date. The song comes off Ramsey’s 2019 project, TWANG EP. Ramsey then hit the road on his sold out “HOW’S UR GIRL & HOW’S UR FAMILY TOUR” tour and took the stage with Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and BTS at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards to perform their record breaking collab “Old Town Road.”