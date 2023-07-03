16-year-old country music phenom, Mason Ramsey, has returned with his brand new song, “Reasons to Come Home.” The song was announced back in early-June and can be streamed below.

It is the first new song from Ramsey since 2019, and comes alongside an official music video, which was directed by Kaiser Cunningham and Taylor Kelly.

“Over the past couple of years, everything changed, and I’ve grown up. I’m allowing the fans to get to know me a little bit more and see what life has been like,” Ramsey shares.

He continues, “‘Reasons To Come Home’ is a very special song to me. It’s all about my amazing grandparents, who raised me and are my only ties to my hometown of Golconda, IL. While the song is a love letter to Golconda and all the things I love there, it’s also a realization that when my grandparents are gone, I sadly won’t have any reason to go back to Golconda.”