This past Friday, Mayday Parade released their latest single, “Got Me All Wrong.” The song is a full-throttle pop/rock anthem just in time for the peak of summer. It follows their previously released single, “More Like a Crash,” which was released earlier this spring.

“‘Got Me All Wrong’ is about falling hard for someone but the other person isn’t on the same page. I met my wife on Warped Tour and the song is roughly about that. It didn’t happen immediately like I wanted but it eventually did and that’s what the song is about,” says drummer/vocalist Jake Bundrick.

Mayday Parade fulfilled their most recent record deal with Rise Records back in 2021 with the release of their seventh studio album, What It Means to Fall Apart, and have since decided to remain independent for there first time since they self-released their debut EP, Tales Told by Dead Friends, back in 2006. “It’s extremely exciting and terrifying all at the same time” shares Bundrick. “There’s obviously a lot more freedom and control,” adds guitarist Alex Garcia. That freedom, as bassist Jeremy Lenzo explains it, will allow them to “release new music more consistently as opposed to dropping an album every couple of years.” As such he continues, “we’re going into this with the mindset that each song really needs to stand on its own.”

With that in mind, the band have taken their time when it comes to deciding what to record and release. “We always stew on the songs we’re working on to make sure they’re ready to be recorded,” explains Lenzo, “so sometimes you end up sitting on an idea for a while until it comes to fruition.”

“Sonically,” shares Bundrick. “I wanted energy from this new batch that still felt angsty but had our emotional flair to them. It’s been a while since we’ve put out some uptempo songs and that was important to me.”

The forthcoming releases and summer tour marks the latest chapter in the long history for the beloved Tallahassee, Florida rock band, who are approaching nearly two decades of playing and releasing music together. Such longevity is a feat in and of itself, and one the band doesn’t take for granted. “We started this band when we were all fresh out of highschool,” shares Lenzo. “I think a large part of why we are all still here is that we have been friends most of our lives, even before the band.” Garcia agrees, noting that “this is everyone’s full time job and passion. We all love playing music, so the fire is still alive. We have created something important to us and it’s imperative that we maintain it by giving it the requisite attention.”

Mayday Parade can’t wait to share that enthusiasm with their fans this summer as they release new music and hit the road for an extensive tour. “We all feel really good about these new songs and are excited to see the fan’s reaction to them” shares Garcia. “It’s always fun to be out on tour in the summer, there’s always such a great energy and I’m excited that Mayday will be part of people’s experience this season.”

Tour dates:

# = w/ Yellowcard, Story Of The Year, This Wild Life

& = w/ Yellowcard, Anberlin, This Wild Life

$ = w/ Yellowcard, Story Of The Year, This Wild Life

JULY

05 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion #

06 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage #

08 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 #

09 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann #

12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

13 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill #

15 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory #

16 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island #

18 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

20 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre #

21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place #

22 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place #

23 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center #

25 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall #

27 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory &

29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theater &

30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Youtube Theater &

AUGUST

01 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park &

02 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium &

04 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater &

06 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre &

08 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion &

10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater $

13 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium $

15 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center $

17 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater $

18 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena $

19 – Eau Claire, WI @ Reverb Fest

20 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Iowa Is For Lovers

SEPTEMBER

08 – Baltimore, MD @ Maryland State Fair w/ All Time Low & Gym Class Heroes

10 – Pelham, TN @ Tennessee Is For Lovers

24 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

OCTOBER

08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

27 – Manila, PHL @ New Frontier Theater

28 – Cebu City, PHL @ Sky Hall Seaside

NOVEMBER

01 – Perth, AUS @ Metro City w/ All Time Low, Lauran Hibberd

03 – Adelaide, AUS @ AEC Theatre

04 – Melbourne, AUS @ Margaret Court Arena

08 – Sydney, AUS @ Hordern Pavilion

09 – Brisbane, AUS @ Fortitude Music Hall

FEBRUARY 2024

26 – Miami, FL @ Emo’s Not Dead Cruise 2024