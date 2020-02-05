5 Seconds of Summer release “No Shame” music video

5 Seconds of Summer is gearing up to release their new album, CALM, on March 27th via Interscope Records. The record can currently be pre-ordered here, and those who do, will receive three singles immediately: “No Shame,” “Easier,” and “Teeth.”

Now, 5 Second of Summer have released a brand new music video for the aforementioned single, “No Shame.” The music video was directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey) and can be viewed below.

“It was so much fun collaborating with the guys on this video,” says Davis. “They fearlessly dove into each scene and trusted me to deliver a visual with this much punch. It’s something different for all of us and I’m excited with how it turned out.”

Recently, 5 Seconds of Summer announced the North American leg of their No Shame 2020 Tour. The run will kick off on August 19th in Denver, Colorado and warp up on September 26th in Concord, California. Tickets are currently on-sale here, and each ticket will come with a physical copy of the new album.

Track-listing:

Red Desert No Shame Old Me Easier Teeth Wildflower Best Years Not In The Same Way Lover Of Mine Thin White Lies Lonely Heart High

Tour Dates:

August 12 Mexico City, MX Sports Palace

August 14 Guadalajara, MX Auditorio Telmex

August 15 Monterrey, MX Auditorio Citibanamex

August 19 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

August 21 Indianapolis, IN The Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 22 Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 23 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

August 25 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

August 26 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 28 Washington, DC The Anthem

August 29 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

September 2 Boston, MA Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

September 3 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

September 5 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

September 6 Allentown, PA Allentown Fair

September 9 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

September 10 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

September 12 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 13 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

September 15 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 17 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

September 21 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre (formerly Comerica Theatre)

September 23 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 26 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion