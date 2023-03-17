Today, Bailey Zimmerman has announced this morning that he will be releasing his highly-anticipated debut album, Religiously. The Album, on May 12th via Warner Music Nashville/Elektra Records. Pre-orders for the album can be found here.

On the album, Zimmerman is featured as a co-writer on 11 of the 16 tracks, including the soaring title-track, “Religiously,” which was released today and can be found below.

“The past two years of my life have been insane and the fact that I get to release my first ever album is so surreal,” Zimmerman shared. “Thank you to everyone that has had my back through thick and thin. I will never be able to repay y’all for the love and support, this album is for you.”

Religiously. The Album follows Zimmerman’s record-shattering debut EP, Leave the Light On, which was released in 2022 and made history upon release as not only the most-streamed all-genre debut of 2022, but also the biggest streaming country debut of all time. Currently No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and Top 30 on the Billboard 200, the EP continues to be a worldwide success, holding firm inside the Top 30 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart and Top 20 on the ARIA Country Albums Chart.

Check out all of Zimmerman’s upcoming tour dates, which includes a few festival appearances and his tour dates supporting Morgan Wallen on his “One Night At a Time World Tour.”

Tour dates:

*Morgan Wallen’s 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour

Sat, March 18 – Willowbank, AUS – Willowbank Raceway

Sun, March 19 – Willowbank, AUS – Willowbank Raceway

Tues, March 21 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena*

Wed, March 22 – Sydney, AUS – Qudos Bank Arena*

Fri, March 24 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena*

Sat, March 25 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena*

Fri, April 14 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field*

Sat, April 15 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field*

Sun, April 16 – Florence Junction, AZ – Country Thunder Arizona

Thurs, April 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center*

Sat, April 22 – Oxford, MS – Vaught-Hemingway Stadium*

Sun, April 23 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Thurs, April 27 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena*

Fri, April 28 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena*

Sat, April 29 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena*

Sun, April 30 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach

Thurs, May 4 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*

Fri, May 5 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

Sat, May 6 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Sat, May 13 – Austin, TX – iHeartCountry 2023

Thurs, May 18 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

Fri, May 19 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium*

Sat, May 20 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium*

Wed, May 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Fri, May 26 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park*

Sat, May 27 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Casino & Resort

Thurs, June 1 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park*

Fri, June 2 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park*

Sat, June 3 – Panama City Beach, FL – Gulf Coast Jam

Thurs, June 8 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

Fri, June 9 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

Sat, June 10 – Myrtle Beach, SC – Carolina Country Music Festival

Wed, June 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park*

Thurs, June 15 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park*

Sat, June 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park*

Wed, June 21 – Mack, CO – Country Jam

Thurs, June 22 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

Fri, June 23 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*

Thurs, June 29 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field*

Fri, June 30 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field*

Thurs, July 6 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium*

Fri, July 7 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium*

Sat, July 8 – Fort Loramie, OH – Country Concert

Thu, July 13 – Chicago, IL – Windy City Smokeout

Fri, July 14 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*

Sat, July 15 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*

Sun, July 16 – Craven, CAN – Country Thunder Saskatchewan

Wed, July 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field*

Thurs, July 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field*

Fri, July 21 – Culman, AL – Rock The South Festival

Sat, July 22 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium*

Sun, July 23 – Twin Lakes, WI – Country Thunder Wisconsin

Thurs, Aug 3 – Detroit Lakes, MN – WE Fest

Thurs, Aug 10 – Malone, NY – Franklin County Fair

Fri, Aug 11 – Oro-Medonte, CAN – Boots And Hearts

Sat, Aug 12 – Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium*

Wed, Aug 16 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*

Thurs, Aug 17 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*

Fri, Aug 18 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*

Sun, Aug 20 – Calgary, CAN – Country Thunder Alberta

Sat, Sept 2 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park*

Thurs, Sept 14 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*

Fri, Sept 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*

Sat, Sept 16 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage*

Mon, Sept 18 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens*

Thurs, Sept 21 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre*

Fri, Sept 22 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre*

Sat, Sept 23 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

Thurs, Sept 28 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre*

Fri, Sept 29 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre*

Sat, Sept 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

Tue, Oct 3 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Wed, Oct 4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Sat, Oct 7 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome*

Sun, Oct 22 – Kissimmee, FL – Country Thunder Florida