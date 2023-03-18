Ahead of forthcoming single “2AM (You Know)” and in conjunction with the release of a brand new Gabe P conducted an interview, Beantown’s best kept secret Tyler Loyal delivers his debut On The Radar (@OnTheRadarRadio) freestyle. Riding high off the momentum created from his latest release, “Back In Dat Mode,” which premiered on the NFL Network ‘Sunday Spotlight’ segment, the new clip finds the talented vocalist addressing how he copes with depression, giving Ice Spice her flowers, and his affinity for Nike tech fleeces.

–

Tyler Loyal is a Boston-born genre-bending artist, songwriter, and producer who holds an air of composure and confidence over every track that he touches. Having a passion for rapping since the age of eight. The Massachusetts native made his debut as a teenager in 2017 with his single “Better Off As Friends”, via SoundCloud, which accumulated 300K+ streams, with barely any promotion. As Tyler continued to develop his craft he would release in the following year his most played song across several platforms, “The Bottom”, which helped solidify his buzz as an artist, especially in his local area.

Consistent work and development continued the following years, and brought more well-received material such as “Enemy” in 2018, before he turned up the heat with several releases in 2019 including “Options,” “Gone For The Summer,” and the Jay Gwuapo featured track “Level Up.” Determined as ever, with more to prove, Tyler linked with rapper Jay Critch for his early 2020 single “Hit Me” leading into his debut project ‘When You Decide’ in 2020 and the follow-up project ‘Nova’ in 2021; which featured the standout cut “PSYCHO.”

Check out Tyler Loyal’s “On The Radar” freestyle below and pre-save “2AM (You Know)” on your DSP of choice via So Rebel/AWAL.