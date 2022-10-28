Popular new artist LovexLies around out his latest collection of songs with the new toxic love-driven single, properly titled, “Venom.” Produced by IAmCharlieAnderson, the artist addresses frustrations with love and how he can’t seem to get away from endless run-ins with toxicity, even when things seem to be moving in the right direction. Stream it below via own imprint.

On “Venom,” LovexLies says, “It’s something bout the way you, Bite me till I feel numb / I can feel your venom, flow through my veins.”

The buzzing young artist brilliantly captures a lyrical rawness through heart-on-sleeve storytelling as he continues his struggle with a cycle of toxic relationships. Complete with hard-hitting vocals fit for the mainstream, LovexLies presents infectious synths and soaring electric guitar, creating a soundtrack for a storyline that doesn’t seem to end.

“Venom” follows previous tracks “Blackout” and “Lovers Beware.” 2022 is LovexLies breakout year. The new song comes with the artist promising more new music and anticipated debut project, which is set to arrive early 2023.

Stream the new song below.