Today, legendary punk-rock band The Offspring have announced their 2023 headlining tour, “Let the Bad Times Roll Tour” in support of their 2021 album, Let the Bad Times Roll.

The Offspring will be bringing out special guests Sum 41 and Simple Plan for the entirety of the run, which is produced by Live Nation and set for a 24-city trek. The tour will kick off on August 1st in Auburn, Washington, crossing the U.S. before wrapping up in Mansfield, Massachusetts on September 3rd.

“One of the best things about being on tour is traveling the world playing to great audiences, and it’s even better when you can do it with your friends – we had sold out International tours with Simple Plan and Sum 41, and we’re excited that they’ll be joining us this Summer in America. It’s going to be great!” says Dexter Holland of The Offspring

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back on tour all across the US with our friends The Offspring and Sum 41! We had such a blast touring with both of them last year that we just had to do it again and put together what we feel will be one of the most awesome tours of the summer. There’s nothing like going to see a show outside on a perfect summer night, and we hope our fans will join us and enjoy this really special show. See you there!” said Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan.

“We’re so excited to be back touring the States with The Offspring and Simple Plan this summer!” adds Deryck Whibley of Sum 41. “There’s nothing better than hitting the road with your friends, and we can’t wait to bring the tour to you – see you soon!”

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presales on Tuesday, March 21st. The general onsale will begin Friday, March 24th at 10 am Local Time here.

Tour Dates:

Tue Aug 01 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 03 — Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 06 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 08 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 09 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 12 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena

Sun Aug 13 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 15 — Atlanta, GA — Lakewood Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 16 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Fri Aug 18 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Aug 19 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 20 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Aug 22 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Wed Aug 23 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Aug 25 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 26 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Sun Aug 27 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Tue Aug 29 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

Wed Aug 30 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

Fri Sep 01 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat Sep 02 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Sep 03 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center