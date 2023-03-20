Rising country artist Megan Moroney is getting ready to launch her first headlining tour, the sold-out “Pistol Made of Roses Tour” next month — as well as serving as support for Brooks & Dunn — but has wasted no time in announcing her future plans.

Those future plans, of course, involve another headlining tour — this one set to take place in the fall. Today, Moroney announced “The Lucky Tour,” which will be in support of her upcoming album, Lucky, due out May 5th via Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records.

Launching with her New York City debut at The Bowery Ballroom on September 20th, the tour brings Moroney to major cities and iconic venues coast-to-coast including first-time stops as an in-demand headliner in Chicago (Joe’s on Weed St.), Los Angeles (Troubadour), New Braunfels, Texas (Gruene Hall), and more, before topping it off in Atlanta at Buckhead Theatre on November 10th.

The 22-city run’s tickets + VIP packages will go on sale Friday, March 24th at 10AM local time at here.

Check out the newly announced tour dates below.

Tour dates:

SEPTEMBER

20 | New York City, NY – The Bowery Ballroom

21 | West Springfield, MA – The Big E

22 | Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

23 | Washington, D.C. – The Hamilton

28 | Saint Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

29 | Indianapolis, IN – 8 Seconds Saloon

30 | Chicago, IL – Joe’s on Weed St.

OCTOBER

13 | Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

14 | Bakersfield, CA – Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

19 | Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

20 | Salt Lake City, UT – The Grand at The Complex

21 | Grand Junction, CO – Warehouse 25 Sixty-Five

25 | Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

26 | San Diego, CA – Moonshine Beach

27 | Las Vegas, NV – Stoney’s Rockin’ Country

NOVEMBER

2 | New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall

3 | Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Ballroom

4 | Dallas, TX – The Studio at The Factory

DECEMBER

7 | Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

8 | TBD

9 | Charlotte, NC – Coyote Joe’s

10 | Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre