Rising country artist Megan Moroney is getting ready to launch her first headlining tour, the sold-out “Pistol Made of Roses Tour” next month — as well as serving as support for Brooks & Dunn — but has wasted no time in announcing her future plans.
Those future plans, of course, involve another headlining tour — this one set to take place in the fall. Today, Moroney announced “The Lucky Tour,” which will be in support of her upcoming album, Lucky, due out May 5th via Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records.
Launching with her New York City debut at The Bowery Ballroom on September 20th, the tour brings Moroney to major cities and iconic venues coast-to-coast including first-time stops as an in-demand headliner in Chicago (Joe’s on Weed St.), Los Angeles (Troubadour), New Braunfels, Texas (Gruene Hall), and more, before topping it off in Atlanta at Buckhead Theatre on November 10th.
The 22-city run’s tickets + VIP packages will go on sale Friday, March 24th at 10AM local time at here.
Check out the newly announced tour dates below.
Tour dates: